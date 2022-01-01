HealthifyMe Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di HealthifyMe varia da $30,469 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Data Scientist nella fascia bassa fino a $201,000 per un Manager di Prodotto nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di HealthifyMe. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/20/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $47.9K

Ingegnere Software Backend

Analista di Business
$73.9K
Data Scientist
$30.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Manager di Prodotto
$201K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in HealthifyMe è Manager di Prodotto at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $201,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in HealthifyMe è $60,920.

