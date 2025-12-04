Directory Aziendale
CertiK
CertiK Manager di Ingegneria del Software Stipendi

La retribuzione totale Manager di Ingegneria del Software media in United States presso CertiK varia da $535K a $745K per year. Visualizza la suddivisione di stipendio base, azioni e bonus per i pacchetti di retribuzione totale di CertiK. Ultimo aggiornamento: 12/4/2025

Retribuzione Totale Media

$573K - $675K
United States
Range Comune
Range Possibile
$535K$573K$675K$745K
Range Comune
Range Possibile

Quali sono i livelli di carriera presso CertiK?

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Manager di Ingegneria del Software in CertiK in United States raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $745,290. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in CertiK per il ruolo Manager di Ingegneria del Software in United States è $535,080.

Altre Risorse

