CertiK Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di CertiK va da $102,000 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Data Scientist all'estremità inferiore a $653,250 per un Project Manager all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di CertiK. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/17/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $160K

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Data Scientist
Median $102K
Responsabile Data Science
$209K

Designer di Prodotto
$146K
Product Manager
$219K
Project Manager
$653K
Analista di Cybersicurezza
$175K
Responsabile Ingegneria Software
$624K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CertiK is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $653,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CertiK is $192,035.

Altre risorse