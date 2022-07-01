Directory delle Aziende
CertiK
Lavori qui? Rivendica la tua azienda
Approfondimenti principali
  • Contribuisci con qualcosa di unico su CertiK che potrebbe essere utile per altri (es. consigli per colloqui, scelta dei team, cultura unica, ecc.).
    • Informazioni

    Founded in 2018 by professors of Yale University and Columbia University, CertiK is a pioneer in blockchain security, utilizing best-in-class AI technology to secure and monitor blockchain protocols and smart contracts. CertiK’s mission is to secure the cyber world. Starting with blockchain, CertiK applies cutting-edge innovations from academia into enterprise, enabling mission-critical applications to be built with security and correctness. CertiK is one of the fastest growing and most trusted companies in blockchain security and has become a true market leader. To date, we have collectively worked with over 1300 enterprise clients, helped secure over $90 billion worth of digital assets, and detected over 23,000 vulnerabilities in blockchain code. Our clients include leading projects such as Aave, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, Terra, Yearn, and Chiliz. Our Q1 2021 revenues have more than quadrupled the revenue of the full 2020 year. Since Q1 2020, our team size has more than doubled, and this rate of growth will continue in 2021, creating a highly effective, remote-friendly culture with talents located worldwide.CertiK just raised over $60 million in Series B and B+ funding rounds in 2021. Our investors include top VCs like Tiger Global, Coatue Management, Shunwei Capital and Hillhouse Capital as well as industry leaders like Coinbase Ventures and Binance.

    https://certik.io
    Sito web
    2018
    Anno di fondazione
    150
    Numero di dipendenti
    $10M-$50M
    Entrate stimate
    Sede centrale

    Ricevi Stipendi Verificati nella Tua Casella di Posta

    Iscriviti alle offerte verificate.Riceverai il dettaglio delle informazioni di compensazione via email. Scopri di più

    Questo sito è protetto da reCAPTCHA e si applicano la Informativa sulla privacy e i Termini di servizio di Google.

    Lavori in evidenza

      Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per CertiK

    Aziende correlate

    • Stripe
    • Square
    • Amazon
    • Spotify
    • Lyft
    • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

    Altre risorse