Capital One
  • Gaji
  • Desainer Produk

  • Semua Gaji Desainer Produk

Capital One Desainer Produk Gaji

Kompensasi Desainer Produk in United States di Capital One berkisar dari $109K per year untuk Associate Product Designer hingga $144K per year untuk Principal Associate. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $129K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Capital One. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/31/2025

Rata-rata Kompensasi Berdasarkan Level
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
Associate Product Designer
$109K
$106K
$0
$3.2K
Product Designer
Senior Associate
$115K
$109K
$154
$5.4K
Senior Product Designer
Principal Associate
$144K
$136K
$1.4K
$7.1K
Master Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
Jadwal Vesting

33.3%

THN 1

33.3%

THN 2

33.3%

THN 3

Jenis Saham
Options

Di Capital One, Options tunduk pada jadwal vesting 3 tahun:

  • 33.3% vesting pada 1st-THN (33.30% tahunan)

  • 33.3% vesting pada 2nd-THN (33.30% tahunan)

  • 33.3% vesting pada 3rd-THN (33.30% tahunan)



Jabatan yang Disertakan

Desainer UX

Desainer Mobile

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Desainer Produk di Capital One in United States mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $161,800. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Capital One untuk posisi Desainer Produk in United States adalah $126,000.

