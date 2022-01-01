Direktori Perusahaan
Blackstone
Blackstone Gaji

Rentang gaji Blackstone berkisar dari $40,903 dalam total kompensasi tahunan untuk Analis Bisnis di ujung bawah hingga $300,000 untuk Kapitalis Ventura di ujung atas. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan dari Blackstone. Terakhir diperbarui: 8/23/2025

$160K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Analyst $147K
Associate $168K
Vice President $261K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Full-Stack

Analis Keuangan
Median $110K
Kapitalis Ventura
Median $300K

Asosiat

Analis

Ilmuwan Data
Median $150K
Manajer Produk
Median $155K
Analis Data
Median $135K
Analis Bisnis
$40.9K
Pengembangan Bisnis
$133K
Keberhasilan Pelanggan
$109K
Teknolog Informasi (IT)
$139K
Bankir Investasi
$168K
Hukum
$219K
Pemasaran
$199K
Manajer Proyek
$48K
Analis Keamanan Siber
$136K
Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
$207K
Arsitek Solusi
$60.6K
FAQ

Peran dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Blackstone adalah Kapitalis Ventura dengan total kompensasi tahunan sebesar $300,000. Ini termasuk gaji dasar serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Total kompensasi tahunan median yang dilaporkan di Blackstone adalah $146,731.

