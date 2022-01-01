Direktori Perusahaan
Prudential Financial
Prudential Financial Gaji

Gaji Prudential Financial berkisar dari $37,332 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Penjualan di tingkat rendah hingga $241,200 untuk Operasi Pemasaran di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Prudential Financial. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/28/2025

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
12P $94.1K
11P $117K
10P $147K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Full-Stack

Pengembang Kuantitatif

Ilmuwan Data
9P $178K
10P $147K
11P $131K
Aktuaris
Median $145K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Analis Keuangan
Median $80K
Analis Bisnis
Median $100K
Pemasaran
Median $165K
Manajer Produk
Median $178K
Manajer Proyek
Median $130K
Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
Median $210K
Pengembangan Bisnis
$110K
Analis Data
$101K
Manajer Ilmu Data
$161K
Sumber Daya Manusia
$118K
Teknolog Informasi (TI)
$177K
Bankir Investasi
$226K
Hukum
$166K
Operasi Pemasaran
$241K
Desainer Produk
Median $132K
Perekrut
Median $122K
Penjualan
$37.3K
Analis Keamanan Siber
$104K
Arsitek Solusi
$117K
Manajer Program Teknis
$199K
Kapitalis Ventura
$109K
FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Prudential Financial adalah Operasi Pemasaran at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $241,200. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Prudential Financial adalah $131,417.

