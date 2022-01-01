कंपनी निर्देशिका
Treasure Data
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें

Treasure Data वेतन

Treasure Data का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर टेक्निकल प्रोग्राम मैनेजर के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $75,750 से उच्च स्तर पर प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर के लिए $225,000 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Treasure Data. अंतिम अपडेट: 10/26/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $195K
प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
Median $225K
डेटा एनालिस्ट
$81.6K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
डेटा साइंटिस्ट
$111K
मार्केटिंग
$222K
प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर
$145K
सेल्स
$205K
सेल्स इंजीनियर
$102K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर
$208K
सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट
$121K
Technical Account Manager
$173K
टेक्निकल प्रोग्राम मैनेजर
$75.7K
आपका पद दिखाई नहीं दे रहा?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पेज या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पेज अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


सामान्य प्रश्न

Treasure Data में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $225,000 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Treasure Data में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $159,293 है।

फीचर्ड जॉब्स

    Treasure Data के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Cockroach Labs
  • Instabase
  • Rubrik
  • Proofpoint
  • Docker
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन