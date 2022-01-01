कंपनी निर्देशिका
Docker
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें

Docker वेतन

Docker का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर कस्टमर सर्विस के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $104,475 से उच्च स्तर पर प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर के लिए $499,988 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Docker. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/12/2025

$160K

वेतन पाएं, धोखा नहीं

हमने हजारों ऑफर्स पर बातचीत की है और नियमित रूप से $30K+ (कभी-कभी $300K+) की वृद्धि हासिल करते हैं। अपने वेतन पर बातचीत कराएं या अपना रिज्यूमे समीक्षा कराएं वास्तविक विशेषज्ञों द्वारा - रिक्रूटर्स जो इसे प्रतिदिन करते हैं।

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $262K
सेल्स इंजीनियर
Median $280K
बिज़नेस ऑपरेशन्स
$114K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
कस्टमर सर्विस
$104K
मार्केटिंग
$176K
प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर
$500K
प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
$162K
सेल्स
$185K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर
$250K
सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट
$202K
आपका पद दिखाई नहीं दे रहा?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पेज या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पेज अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


सामान्य प्रश्न

Docker में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $499,988 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Docker में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $193,633 है।

फीचर्ड जॉब्स

    Docker के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Verkada
  • Deep Instinct
  • Delphix
  • StreamSets
  • Chainalysis
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन