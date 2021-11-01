ספריית חברות
Zipcar
Zipcar משכורות

המשכורת של Zipcar נעה בין $27,975 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט אבטחת מידע ברמה הנמוכה לבין $253,980 עבור ראש צוות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Zipcar. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/14/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $41.9K
מנהל מוצר
Median $175K
תפעול עסקי
$65.2K

ראש צוות
$254K
אנליסט נתונים
$143K
מדען נתונים
$131K
מעצב מוצר
$185K
אנליסט אבטחת מידע
$28K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$235K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Zipcar הוא ראש צוות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $253,980. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Zipcar הוא $142,800.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Zipcar

