ספריית חברות
Splice
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Splice משכורות

המשכורת של Splice נעה בין $124,375 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט פיננסי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $251,250 עבור פיתוח עסקי ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Splice. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/19/2025

$160K

קבלו שכר הוגן, לא תשחקו איתכם

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות עבודה והשגנו בקביעות העלאות של 30,000$+ (לפעמים 300,000$+). קבלו משא ומתן על השכר שלכם או את ה קורות החיים שלכם לבדיקה על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים זאת מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $139K
מנהל מוצר
Median $160K
פיתוח עסקי
$251K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
אנליסט פיננסי
$124K
שיווק
$235K
מעצב מוצר
$220K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

El puesto mejor pagado reportado en Splice es פיתוח עסקי at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $251,250. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Splice es $190,072.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Splice

חברות קשורות

  • Zipcar
  • Postmates
  • Zocdoc
  • Collective Health
  • Avvo
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים