NCR משכורות

המשכורת של NCR נעה בין $15,650 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור Information Technologist (IT) in India ברמה הנמוכה לבין $284,220 עבור יועץ ניהולי in United States ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של NCR. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/11/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Grade 9 $93.7K
Grade 10 $121K
Grade 11 $126K
Grade 12 $150K
Grade 13 $169K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מעצב מוצר
Grade 9 $93.5K
Grade 10 $115K
Grade 11 $140K

מעצב חוויית משתמש

מנהל פרויקט
Median $113K

מדען נתונים
Median $115K
רואה חשבון
$128K
אנליסט עסקי
$74.6K
שירות לקוחות
$24.1K
אנליסט נתונים
$75.2K
אנליסט פיננסי
$91.5K
מהנדס חומרה
$67.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$15.6K
יועץ ניהולי
$284K
שיווק
$59.7K
מהנדס מכונות
$49.2K
מנהל עיצוב מוצר
$119K
מנהל מוצר
$16.8K
מכירות
$59.7K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$71K
ארכיטקט פתרונות
$96.3K
שאלות נפוצות

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di NCR adalah יועץ ניהולי at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $284,220. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di NCR adalah $93,676.

