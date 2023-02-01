מדריך חברות
InnoPeak Technology משכורות

טווח המשכורת של InnoPeak Technology נע בין $93,132 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה התחתון ל-$265,000 עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של InnoPeak Technology. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/23/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $265K
מדען נתונים
$237K
מהנדס חומרה
$165K

משפטי
$221K
מעצב מוצר
$109K
מנהל מוצר
$93.1K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-InnoPeak Technology הוא מהנדס תוכנה עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $265,000. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-InnoPeak Technology הוא $192,960.

משאבים אחרים