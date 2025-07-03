ספריית חברות
Hinduja Group משכורות

המשכורת של Hinduja Group נעה בין $2,025 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $31,537 עבור יועץ ניהולי ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Hinduja Group. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/21/2025

יועץ ניהולי
$31.5K
מהנדס מכונות
$12.4K
מנהל מוצר
$2K

What do Product Managers even do?

Like seriously, most of them have 0 technical ability. They show up to meetings, and when asked about basic requirements they say "I'll ask leadership" or lean on me to tell them, or give a corporate word salad to get out of the question all together. Then, as the engineer, I'm still left with figuring out the real requirements, socializing them, getting consensus, and implementing it. 

מכירות
$11.3K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Hinduja Group הוא יועץ ניהולי at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $31,537. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Hinduja Group הוא $11,826.

