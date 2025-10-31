Ohjelmistosuunnittelija korvaus in United States Capital One:ssa vaihtelee $139K per year Associate Software Eng -tasolta $476K per year Senior Distinguished Eng -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $151K. Katso Capital One:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/31/2025
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Associate Software Eng
$139K
$132K
$387
$7.3K
Software Eng
$152K
$147K
$143
$4.8K
Senior Software Eng
$189K
$178K
$188
$9.9K
Lead Software Eng
$222K
$201K
$5.8K
$15.3K
Yritys
Tason nimi
Vuosien kokemus
Kokonaiskorvaus
|Palkkoja ei löytynyt
33.3%
V 1
33.3%
V 2
33.3%
V 3
Capital One-yhtiössä Options noudattavat 3 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:
33.3% ansaitsee 1st-V (33.30% vuosittain)
33.3% ansaitsee 2nd-V (33.30% vuosittain)
33.3% ansaitsee 3rd-V (33.30% vuosittain)
