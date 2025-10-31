Yritysluettelo
Capital One
Työskenteletkö täällä? Lunasta yrityksesi
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Palkat
  • Ohjelmistosuunnittelija

  • Kaikki Ohjelmistosuunnittelija -palkat

Capital One Ohjelmistosuunnittelija Palkat

Ohjelmistosuunnittelija korvaus in United States Capital One:ssa vaihtelee $139K per year Associate Software Eng -tasolta $476K per year Senior Distinguished Eng -tasolle. yearittainen mediaanikorvaus in United States on yhteensä $151K. Katso Capital One:n kokonaiskorvauspakettien peruspalkka-, osake- ja bonuserittely. Viimeksi päivitetty: 10/31/2025

Keskiarvo Palkitseminen Taso
Lisää korvausVertaa tasoja
Tason nimi
Yhteensä
Peruspalkka
Osakkeet
Bonus
Associate Software Eng
(Lähtötaso)
$139K
$132K
$387
$7.3K
Software Eng
Senior Associate
$152K
$147K
$143
$4.8K
Senior Software Eng
Principal Associate
$189K
$178K
$188
$9.9K
Lead Software Eng
$222K
$201K
$5.8K
$15.3K
Näytä 4 Lisää tasoja
Lisää korvausVertaa tasoja
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Uusimmat palkkailmoitukset
LisääLisää korvausLisää korvaus

Yritys

Sijainti | Päivämäärä

Tason nimi

Tunniste

Vuosien kokemus

Yhteensä / Yrityksessä

Kokonaiskorvaus

Peruspalkka | Osakkeet (v) | Bonus
Palkkoja ei löytynyt
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Vie tiedotKatso avoimet työpaikat
Harjoittelupalkat

Ansaintaaikataulu

33.3%

V 1

33.3%

V 2

33.3%

V 3

Osaketyyppi
Options

Capital One-yhtiössä Options noudattavat 3 vuoden ansaintaaikataulua:

  • 33.3% ansaitsee 1st-V (33.30% vuosittain)

  • 33.3% ansaitsee 2nd-V (33.30% vuosittain)

  • 33.3% ansaitsee 3rd-V (33.30% vuosittain)



Saa Vahvistetut Palkat sähköpostiisi

Tilaa vahvistetut Ohjelmistosuunnittelija tarjoukset.Saat palkitsemistietojen erittelyn sähköpostitse. Lue Lisää

Tätä sivustoa suojaa reCAPTCHA ja Googlen Tietosuojakäytäntö ja Käyttöehdot ovat voimassa.

Sisältyvät nimikkeet

Lähetä uusi nimike

iOS-kehittäjä

Mobiiliohjelmistokehittäjä

Frontend-ohjelmistokehittäjä

Koneoppimiskehittäjä

Backend-ohjelmistokehittäjä

Full-Stack ohjelmistokehittäjä

Verkkosuunnittelija

Laadunvarmistus (QA) ohjelmistokehittäjä

Data-insinööri

Tuotanto-ohjelmistokehittäjä

Turvallisuusohjelmistokehittäjä

Tutkija

UKK

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille yrityksessä Capital One in United States on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus $476,250. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä Capital One Ohjelmistosuunnittelija roolille in United States ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on $151,000.

Esitellyt työpaikat

    Yritykselle Capital One ei löytynyt esiteltyjä työpaikkoja

Liittyvät yritykset

  • U.S. Bank
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • Prudential Financial
  • SunTrust
  • Blackstone
  • Katso kaikki yritykset ➜

Muut resurssit