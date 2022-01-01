Ettevõtete kataloog
Progressive
Progressive Palgad

Progressive palk ulatub $43,215 kogutasus aastas Müük ametikoha jaoks madalaimas otsas kuni $206,000 Andmeteadlane ametikoha jaoks kõrgeimas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja kontrollitud palku praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt ettevõttest Progressive. Viimati uuendatud: 11/28/2025

Tarkvaraarendaja
Associate Application Developer $91.6K
Application Developer $107K
Senior Application Developer $134K
Lead Application Developer $166K

Full-Stack tarkvarainsener

Andmeanalüütik
Median $80K
Andmeteadlane
Senior Data Scientist $140K
Lead Data Scientist $206K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Infotehnoloog (IT)
Median $140K
Ärianalüütik
Median $100K
Kahjukäsitleja
$69.3K
Klienditeenindus
Median $54.5K
Turundus
$167K
Müük
$43.2K
Tarkvaraarenduse Juht
$138K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga ametikoht ettevõttes Progressive on Andmeteadlane at the Lead Data Scientist level aastase kogutasuga $206,000. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Progressive keskmine aastane kogutasu on $120,363.

Muud ressursid

