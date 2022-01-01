Ettevõtete kataloog
Cushman & Wakefield Palgad

Cushman & Wakefield palga vahemik varieerub $16,850 kogu kompensatsioonis aastas Äri arendus madalamas otsas kuni $278,600 Müük kõrgemas otsas. Levels.fyi kogub anonüümseid ja verifitseeritud palkasid praegustelt ja endistelt töötajatelt Cushman & Wakefield. Viimati uuendatud: 8/24/2025

$160K

Raamatupidaja
Median $60K
Finantsanalüütik
Median $87.2K
Projektijuht
Median $80K

Ärianalüütik
$27.5K
Äri arendus
$16.8K
Andmeanalüütik
$75.2K
Andmeteadlane
$118K
Õigusabi
$239K
Turundus
$92K
MEP insener
$128K
Kinnisvara haldur
$122K
Müük
$279K
Tarkvaraarendaja
$186K
Tehniline programmijuht
$143K
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga roll Cushman & Wakefield on Müük at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $278,600. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
Cushman & Wakefield mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $104,819.

