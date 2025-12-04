Ettevõtete kataloog
Mediaanne Tarkvaraarendaja tasupaketi in United States kogusumma ettevõttes Berkadia on $120K year kohta. Vaata ettevõtte Berkadia kogutasupakettide põhipalga, aktsiate ja boonuste jaotust. Viimati uuendatud: 12/4/2025

Mediaan pakk
company icon
Berkadia
Senior Software Engineer
Ambler, PA
Kokku aastas
$120K
Tase
L3
Põhipalk
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Boonus
$0
Aastat ettevõttes
6 Aastat
Aastat kogemust
15 Aastat
Millised on karjääritasemed Berkadia?
Viimased Palgaandmed
Palku ei leitud
KKK

Kõrgeima palgaga Tarkvaraarendaja ametikoha palgapakett ettevõttes Berkadia in United States on aastase kogutasuga $170,000. See sisaldab põhipalka ning võimalikke aktsiatasu ja boonuseid.
Ettevõtte Berkadia Tarkvaraarendaja ametikoha keskmine aastane kogutasu in United States on $119,500.

