Zillow Salaries

Zillow's salary ranges from $69,000 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $493,852 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Zillow. Last updated: 11/14/2025

Software Engineer
P2 $157K
P3 $239K
P4 $296K
P5 $347K
P6 $494K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Scientist
P2 $133K
P3 $185K
P4 $247K
P5 $331K
Product Manager
P2 $102K
P3 $175K
P4 $254K
P5 $334K
P6 $311K

Software Engineering Manager
M3 $295K
M4 $343K
M5 $434K
Product Designer
P2 $110K
P3 $177K
P4 $230K

UX Designer

Technical Program Manager
P4 $268K
P5 $261K
Business Analyst
P3 $102K
P4 $175K
P5 $209K

Business Intelligence Analyst

Marketing
P3 $122K
P4 $200K
Programme Manager
Median $145K
Sales
P3 $133K
P4 $165K
Financial Analyst
Median $120K
Business Operations Manager
Median $160K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $147K
Recruiter
Median $160K
UX Researcher
Median $155K
Data Analyst
Median $118K
Data Science Manager
Median $320K
Legal
Median $160K
Accountant
Median $69K

Technical Accountant

Administrative Assistant
$103K
Business Operations
$113K
Business Development
$132K
Customer Service
$83.3K
Human Resources
$210K
Marketing Operations
$192K
Project Manager
$140K
Revenue Operations
$121K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$307K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Zillow, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

Zillow offers both RSU and Options (NQSO).

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Zillow, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

Zillow offers both RSU and Options (NQSO).

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Zillow, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)

Zillow offers both RSU and Options (NQSO).

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Zillow is Software Engineer at the P6 level with a yearly total compensation of $493,852. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zillow is $174,938.

Other Resources