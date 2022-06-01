Company Directory
Realogy
Realogy Salaries

Realogy's salary ranges from $100,509 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $185,925 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Realogy. Last updated: 8/24/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $176K
Data Scientist
$186K
Human Resources
$101K

Information Technologist (IT)
$111K
Product Designer
$140K
Recruiter
$129K
Solution Architect
$159K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Realogy is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $185,925. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Realogy is $139,695.

