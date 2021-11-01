Company Directory
Travelers
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Travelers Salaries

Travelers's salary ranges from $51,299 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst in Canada at the low-end to $281,585 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Travelers. Last updated: 10/26/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $106K
Software Engineer II $159K
Senior Software Engineer $176K
Lead Software Engineer $271K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $135K
Actuary
Median $143K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
Product Manager
Median $163K
Project Manager
Median $155K
Underwriter
Median $121K
Sales
Median $132K
Product Designer
Median $96K
Accountant
$86.6K
Business Analyst
$86.9K
Customer Service
$84K
Customer Service Operations
$64.3K
Data Analyst
$95.5K
Data Science Manager
$179K
Financial Analyst
$51.3K
Geological Engineer
$79.6K
Graphic Designer
$84.6K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$209K
Software Engineering Manager
$282K
Solution Architect
$261K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
$129K
Venture Capitalist
$98.5K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Travelers is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $281,585. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Travelers is $129,350.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Travelers

Related Companies

  • Citi
  • Progressive
  • Morgan Stanley
  • JLL
  • CoStar Group
  • See all companies →

Other Resources