Progressive
Progressive Salaries

Progressive's salary ranges from $43,215 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $206,000 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Progressive. Last updated: 11/28/2025

Software Engineer
Associate Application Developer $91.6K
Application Developer $107K
Senior Application Developer $134K
Lead Application Developer $166K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Analyst
Median $80K
Data Scientist
Senior Data Scientist $140K
Lead Data Scientist $206K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Information Technologist (IT)
Median $140K
Business Analyst
Median $100K
Claims Adjuster
$69.3K
Customer Service
Median $54.5K
Marketing
$167K
Sales
$43.2K
Software Engineering Manager
$138K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Progressive is Data Scientist at the Lead Data Scientist level with a yearly total compensation of $206,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Progressive is $120,363.

Other Resources

