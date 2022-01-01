Company Directory
CoStar Group
CoStar Group Salaries

CoStar Group's salary ranges from $60,000 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $241,200 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CoStar Group. Last updated: 10/13/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Associate Software Engineer $116K
Software Engineer I $123K
Software Engineer II $132K
Senior Software Engineer $160K
Lead Software Engineer $186K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $129K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $170K

Product Designer
Median $105K

UX Designer

Product Manager
Median $130K
Customer Service
Median $60K
Marketing
Median $82K
Business Analyst
$197K
Business Development
$134K
Data Analyst
$144K
Financial Analyst
Median $132K
Information Technologist (IT)
$78.4K
Marketing Operations
$61.6K
Sales
$149K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $230K
Technical Program Manager
$241K
Venture Capitalist
$114K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At CoStar Group, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at CoStar Group is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $241,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CoStar Group is $132,000.

