Company Directory
Stats Perform
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Stats Perform Salaries

Stats Perform's salary ranges from $34,667 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) in Czech Republic at the low-end to $135,675 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Stats Perform. Last updated: 9/9/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $54.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$34.7K
Product Manager
$136K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Stats Perform is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $135,675. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Stats Perform is $54,571.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Stats Perform

Related Companies

  • Intuit
  • Spotify
  • Google
  • Uber
  • Airbnb
  • See all companies →

Other Resources