Company Directory
Stats Perform
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Stats Perform that may be helpful for others (e.g. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Stats Perform became the market-leading sports technology company across media and tech, betting, and team performance by revolutionizing the richest sports data with unrivaled artificial intelligence. The company embraces and solves the dynamic nature of sport – be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their own innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. For more information, visit StatsPerform.com.

    http://statsperform.com
    Website
    1981
    Year Founded
    2,250
    Number of Employees
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Stats Perform

    Related Companies

    • Intuit
    • Spotify
    • Google
    • Uber
    • Airbnb
    • See all companies →

    Other Resources