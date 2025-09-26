Company Directory

The median Software Engineer compensation in Singapore package at GovTech totals SGD 122K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for GovTech's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/26/2025

Median Package
company icon
GovTech
AI Engineer
Singapore, SG, Singapore
Total per annum
SGD 122K
Level
II
Base salary
SGD 102K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 0
Bonus
SGD 20.2K
Years at company
4 Years
Years' experience
4 Years
What are the career levels at GovTech?

SGD 211K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus


FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at GovTech in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 179,587. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GovTech for the Software Engineer role in Singapore is SGD 105,221.

Other Resources