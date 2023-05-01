Company Directory
GovTech
Work Here? Claim Your Company

GovTech Salaries

GovTech's salary ranges from $8,514 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in Indonesia at the low-end to $163,213 for a Software Engineering Manager in Singapore at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of GovTech. Last updated: 9/8/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $95.1K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Product Manager
Median $105K
Data Scientist
Median $100K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
Product Designer
Median $73.2K

UX Designer

Business Analyst
Median $76.9K
Project Manager
Median $110K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $163K
Data Analyst
$8.5K
Human Resources
$82.1K
Program Manager
$117K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$69.6K
Solution Architect
$103K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
$74.6K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at GovTech is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $163,213. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GovTech is $95,115.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for GovTech

Related Companies

  • Stripe
  • Google
  • Databricks
  • Dropbox
  • Microsoft
  • See all companies →

Other Resources