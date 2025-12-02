Company Directory
ADNOC
ADNOC Technical Program Manager Salaries

The average Technical Program Manager total compensation in United Arab Emirates at ADNOC ranges from AED 334K to AED 456K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for ADNOC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/2/2025

Average Total Compensation

$97.4K - $118K
United Arab Emirates
Common Range
Possible Range
$91K$97.4K$118K$124K
Common Range
Possible Range

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at ADNOC in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 455,893. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ADNOC for the Technical Program Manager role in United Arab Emirates is AED 334,059.

Other Resources

