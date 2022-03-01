Company Directory
ADNOC
ADNOC Salaries

ADNOC's salary ranges from $70,446 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $196,943 for a Geological Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of ADNOC. Last updated: 8/12/2025

$160K

Geological Engineer
$197K
Mechanical Engineer
$130K
Project Manager
$163K

Software Engineer
$70.4K
Technical Programme Manager
$108K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at ADNOC is Geological Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $196,943. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ADNOC is $130,029.

