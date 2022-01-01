Company Directory
Roblox Salaries

Roblox's salary ranges from $19,386 in total compensation per year for a Graphic Designer in United Kingdom at the low-end to $1,200,556 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Roblox. Last updated: 8/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
IC1 $222K
IC2 $333K
IC3 $422K
IC4 $512K
IC5 $793K
IC6 $740K
TD1 $1.2M

Machine Learning Engineer

Back-End Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Network Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Video Game Software Engineer

Product Manager
IC2 $236K
IC3 $352K
IC4 $365K
IC5 $555K
IC6 $712K
Recruiter
IC4 $198K
M1 $296K
M2 $289K

Technical Recruiter

Product Designer
IC1 $182K
IC4 $357K
IC5 $477K

UX Designer

Data Scientist
IC3 $328K
IC4 $428K
IC5 $512K
Software Engineering Manager
IC1 $723K
IC5 $677K
IC6 $742K
Financial Analyst
Median $185K
Marketing
Median $260K
Administrative Assistant
$141K
Business Analyst
$161K
Data Science Manager
$564K
Graphic Designer
$19.4K
Human Resources
$281K
Information Technologist (IT)
$275K
Product Design Manager
$467K
Programme Manager
$296K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$318K
Technical Programme Manager
$274K
Technical Writer
$191K
Trust and Safety
$228K
Venture Capitalist
$653K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

33%

Yr 1

33%

Yr 2

33%

Yr 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Roblox, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-Yr (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-Yr (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-Yr (8.25% quarterly)

Quarterly vests starting from July 1, 2022. Refresh grants issued quarterly.

25%

Yr 1

25%

Yr 2

25%

Yr 3

25%

Yr 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Roblox, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-Yr (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-Yr (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-Yr (2.08% monthly)

Quarterly vests starting from July 1, 2022. Refresh grants issued quarterly.

FAQs

Най-високоплатената роля, докладвана в Roblox, е Софтуерен инженер at the TD1 level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $1,200,556. Това включва основна заплата, както и всяко потенциално дялово възнаграждение и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение, докладвано в Roblox, е $332,693.

