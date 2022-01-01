Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
NCR
NCR Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της NCR κυμαίνεται από $15,650 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Information Technologist (IT) in India στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $284,220 για έναν Σύμβουλος Διοίκησης in United States στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της NCR. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 10/11/2025

$160K

Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
Grade 9 $93.7K
Grade 10 $121K
Grade 11 $126K
Grade 12 $150K
Grade 13 $169K

Μηχανικός Λογισμικού Backend

Μηχανικός Λογισμικού Full-Stack

Σχεδιαστής Προϊόντος
Grade 9 $93.5K
Grade 10 $115K
Grade 11 $140K

Σχεδιαστής Εμπειρίας Χρήστη

Διαχειριστής Έργων
Median $113K

Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων
Median $115K
Λογιστής
$128K
Επιχειρησιακός Αναλυτής
$74.6K
Εξυπηρέτηση Πελατών
$24.1K
Αναλυτής Δεδομένων
$75.2K
Χρηματοοικονομικός Αναλυτής
$91.5K
Μηχανικός Υλικού
$67.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$15.6K
Σύμβουλος Διοίκησης
$284K
Μάρκετινγκ
$59.7K
Μηχανολόγος Μηχανικός
$49.2K
Διευθυντής Σχεδιασμού Προϊόντος
$119K
Διαχειριστής Προϊόντος
$16.8K
Πωλήσεις
$59.7K
Διευθυντής Μηχανικής Λογισμικού
$71K
Αρχιτέκτονας Λύσεων
$96.3K
Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην NCR είναι Σύμβουλος Διοίκησης at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $284,220. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην NCR είναι $93,676.

