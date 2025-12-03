Unternehmensverzeichnis
Bell Integrator
Bell Integrator Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Russia bei Bell Integrator beläuft sich auf RUB 2.91M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Bell Integrators Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/3/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Bell Integrator
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
Saratov, SR, Russia
Gesamt pro Jahr
$37.4K
Stufe
L5
Grundgehalt
$37.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
4 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
16 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Bell Integrator?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Praktikumsgehälter

Enthaltene Titel

Frontend Software-Entwickler

Backend Software-Entwickler

Quality Assurance (QA) Software-Entwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Bell Integrator in Russia liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von RUB 3,288,692. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Bell Integrator für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Russia beträgt RUB 2,914,232.

Weitere Ressourcen

