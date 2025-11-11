Unternehmensverzeichnis
Bell Integrator
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Frontend Software-Entwickler

Bell Integrator Frontend Software-Entwickler Gehälter

Das mittlere Frontend Software-Entwickler-Vergütungspaket in Russia bei Bell Integrator beläuft sich auf RUB 1.91M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Bell Integrators Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/11/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Bell Integrator
Frontend Software Engineer
Moscow, MC, Russia
Gesamt pro Jahr
RUB 1.91M
Stufe
Software Engineer
Grundgehalt
RUB 1.91M
Stock (/yr)
RUB 0
Bonus
RUB 0
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
6 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Bell Integrator?
Block logo
+RUB 4.78M
Robinhood logo
+RUB 7.33M
Stripe logo
+RUB 1.65M
Datadog logo
+RUB 2.88M
Verily logo
+RUB 1.81M
Don't get lowballed
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Ingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Frontend Software-Entwickler bei Bell Integrator in Russia liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von RUB 2,637,053. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Bell Integrator für die Position Frontend Software-Entwickler in Russia beträgt RUB 1,910,332.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Bell Integrator gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Square
  • Apple
  • Databricks
  • PayPal
  • Amazon
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen