Capital One
  • Venturekapitalist

  • Alle Venturekapitalist Lønninger

Capital One Venturekapitalist Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Venturekapitalist kompensationspakke in United States hos Capital One udgør i alt $122K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Capital One's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/31/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Capital One
Principal
Richmond, VA
Total per år
$122K
Niveau
L3
Grundløn
$122K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
4 År
Års erfaring
5 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Capital One?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Optjeningsplan

33.3%

ÅR 1

33.3%

ÅR 2

33.3%

ÅR 3

Aktietype
Options

Hos Capital One er Options underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 33.3% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årligt)

  • 33.3% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)

  • 33.3% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)



Principal

Associate

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Venturekapitalist hos Capital One in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $192,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Capital One for Venturekapitalist rollen in United States er $122,000.

