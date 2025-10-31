Teknisk programmanager kompensation in United States hos Capital One spænder fra $201K pr. year for Senior TPM til $233K pr. year for Lead TPM. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $250K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Capital One's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/31/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Associate TPM
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
TPM
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior TPM
$201K
$175K
$14K
$11.8K
Master TPM
$398K
$275K
$50K
$72.5K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
33.3%
ÅR 1
33.3%
ÅR 2
33.3%
ÅR 3
Hos Capital One er Options underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:
33.3% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årligt)
33.3% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)
33.3% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)