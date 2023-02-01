C Spire Platy

Seznam společností
Platy ve společnosti C Spire se pohybují od $51,740 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Analytik kybernetické bezpečnosti na dolním konci až po $65,150 pro pozici Softwarový inženýr na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti C Spire. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/18/2025

Softwarový inženýr
Median $65.2K
Informační technolog (IT)
$59.7K
Analytik kybernetické bezpečnosti
$51.7K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti C Spire je Softwarový inženýr s roční celkovou odměnou $65,150. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti C Spire je $59,700.

