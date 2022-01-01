← Company Directory
Zuora
Zuora Salaries

Zuora's salary ranges from $1,330 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations in India at the low-end to $572,125 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Zuora. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $220K

Backend Software Engineer

Accountant
$112K
Business Analyst
$58.5K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
Chief of Staff
$278K
Customer Service
$83.3K
Human Resources
$66.5K
Marketing Operations
$1.3K
Product Designer
$87.4K
Product Manager
$230K
Sales
$572K
Software Engineering Manager
$451K
Solution Architect
$186K
Technical Program Manager
$84.2K
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
Options

At Zuora, Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Zuora is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $572,125. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zuora is $111,555.

