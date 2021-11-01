← Company Directory
Zoro
Zoro Salaries

Zoro's salary ranges from $86,911 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect in India at the low-end to $255,672 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Zoro. Last updated: 6/18/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $154K

Backend Software Engineer

Data Scientist
$176K
Marketing
$104K
Product Designer
$123K
Software Engineering Manager
$256K
Solution Architect
$86.9K
The highest paying role reported at Zoro is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $255,672. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zoro is $138,422.

