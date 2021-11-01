Zoro Salaries

Zoro's salary ranges from $86,911 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect in India at the low-end to $255,672 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Zoro. Last updated: 6/18/2025
Digital Nomad vs. IT Work Visa: Which Country Should I Choose?
Select one or more
641 participants
Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.