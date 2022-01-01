← Company Directory
Uline
Uline Salaries

Uline's salary ranges from $73,332 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $159,120 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Uline. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $117K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$90.3K
Data Analyst
$89.6K

Data Scientist
$116K
Information Technologist (IT)
$95.5K
Product Designer
$73.3K
Project Manager
$99.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$159K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Uline is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $159,120. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Uline is $97,488.

