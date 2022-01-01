← Company Directory
Altimetrik
Altimetrik Salaries

Altimetrik's salary ranges from $12,284 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in India at the low-end to $163,567 for a Product Manager in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Altimetrik. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $29.7K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Scientist
$12.3K
Product Manager
$164K

Program Manager
$31K
Software Engineering Manager
$40.3K
Technical Program Manager
$112K
The highest paying role reported at Altimetrik is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $163,567. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Altimetrik is $35,676.

