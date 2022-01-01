← Company Directory
Zeta
Zeta Salaries

Zeta's salary ranges from $12,390 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in India at the low-end to $253,966 for a Product Designer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Zeta. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L1 $19.7K
L2 $44.4K
L3 $55.5K
L4 $82.7K

Backend Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Product Manager
L1 $20.9K
L2 $31.6K
L3 $39.9K
L4 $59K
L5 $79K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $116K

Business Analyst
$116K
Customer Service
$14.7K
Data Analyst
$16.1K
Data Scientist
$41K
Human Resources
$34.8K
Product Designer
$254K
Product Design Manager
$69.6K
Project Manager
$12.4K
Recruiter
$19.8K
Sales
$201K
Solution Architect
$140K
Technical Program Manager
$36.1K
UX Researcher
$124K
Vesting Schedule

10%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

30%

YR 3

40%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Zeta, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 10% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 30% vests in the 3rd-year (30.00% annually)

  • 40% vests in the 4th-year (40.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Zeta is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $253,966. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zeta is $44,393.

