Software Engineer compensation in India at Zeta ranges from ₹1.8M per year for L1 to ₹6.62M per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.17M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Zeta's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₹1.8M
₹1.56M
₹115K
₹122K
L2
₹3.64M
₹3.19M
₹358K
₹95K
L3
₹4.77M
₹4.39M
₹326K
₹53.2K
L4
₹6.62M
₹5.65M
₹940K
₹27.4K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
10%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
30%
YR 3
40%
YR 4
At Zeta, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
10% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)
30% vests in the 3rd-year (30.00% annually)
40% vests in the 4th-year (40.00% annually)