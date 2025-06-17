Product Manager compensation in India at Zeta ranges from ₹1.83M per year for L1 to ₹6.75M per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.36M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Zeta's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₹1.83M
₹1.73M
₹0
₹102K
L2
₹2.57M
₹2.42M
₹95.1K
₹51.2K
L3
₹3.41M
₹3.29M
₹90.1K
₹30.3K
L4
₹5.04M
₹4.59M
₹256K
₹192K
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
10%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
30%
YR 3
40%
YR 4
At Zeta, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
10% vests in the 1st-year (10.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)
30% vests in the 3rd-year (30.00% annually)
40% vests in the 4th-year (40.00% annually)