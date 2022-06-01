← Company Directory
Zafin
    About

    Zafin, the global leader in SaaS cloud-native product and pricing solutions, is a trusted partner to the world’s most customer-centric financial institutions. Zafin’s product and pricing platform empowers banks of all sizes to center their customers, grow relationships and drive revenues. The Zafin platform separates product and pricing from core processing to accelerate progressive modernization, enable digital transformation and deliver personalization at the relationship level. A typical Zafin installation integrates easily with most back-end systems and customer-facing channels to increase product and pricing efficiency and agility, drive interest and non-interest income, and deliver a positive ROI—often in one year or less. 

    http://www.zafin.com
    Website
    2002
    Year Founded
    540
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources