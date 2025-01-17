← Company Directory
Yellow Card App
  Salaries
  Software Engineer

  All Software Engineer Salaries

Yellow Card App Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Ghana at Yellow Card App ranges from GHS 604K to GHS 859K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Yellow Card App's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

GHS 684K - GHS 779K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
GHS 604KGHS 684KGHS 779KGHS 859K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Yellow Card App?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Yellow Card App in Ghana sits at a yearly total compensation of GHS 858,606. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Yellow Card App for the Software Engineer role in Ghana is GHS 603,935.

