XYZ Robotics
XYZ Robotics Salaries

XYZ Robotics's salary ranges from $97,036 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in United Kingdom at the low-end to $251,250 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of XYZ Robotics. Last updated: 2/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $103K

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Product Designer
$102K
Product Manager
$97K

Sales
$126K
Software Engineering Manager
$251K
Solution Architect
$179K

Data Architect

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At XYZ Robotics, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at XYZ Robotics is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $251,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at XYZ Robotics is $114,445.

Other Resources