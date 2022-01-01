← Company Directory
XPENG Motors 小鹏汽车
XPENG Motors 小鹏汽车 Salaries

XPENG Motors 小鹏汽车's salary ranges from $57,887 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Netherlands at the low-end to $313,425 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of XPENG Motors 小鹏汽车. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Customer Service
$213K
Product Designer
$112K
Sales
$57.9K

Software Engineer
$313K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At XPENG Motors 小鹏汽车, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at XPENG Motors 小鹏汽车 is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $313,425. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at XPENG Motors 小鹏汽车 is $162,742.

