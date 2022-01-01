← Company Directory
NIO
NIO Salaries

NIO's salary ranges from $174,615 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineering Manager in China at the low-end to $341,700 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of NIO. Last updated: 2/15/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $190K
Business Development
$239K
Hardware Engineer
$209K

Marketing
$181K
Mechanical Engineer
$199K
Product Design Manager
$295K
Product Manager
$342K
Software Engineering Manager
$175K
Technical Program Manager
$176K
Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

30%

YR 3

30%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At NIO, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 30% vests in the 3rd-year (30.00% annually)

  • 30% vests in the 4th-year (30.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At NIO, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at NIO is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $341,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NIO is $198,940.

