Xpeng Motors is a leading Chinese electric vehicle and technology company that designs and manufactures intelligent automobiles that are seamlessly integrated with the Internet and utilize the latest advances in artificial intelligence. Focusing on China’s young and tech-savvy consumer base, XPENG Motors strives to offer smart mobility solutions with technology innovation and cutting-edge R&D. The company’s initial backers include its CEO & Chairman He Xiaopeng, the founder of UCWeb Inc. and a former Alibaba executive. It was co-founded in 2014 by Henry Xia and He Tao, former senior executives at Guangzhou Auto with expertise in innovative automotive technology and R&D. It has received funding from prominent Chinese and international investors including Alibaba Group, Foxconn Group and IDG Capital. Currently with 3,000 employees, the company is headquartered in Guangzhou and has design, R&D, manufacturing and sales & marketing divisions in Silicon Valley, San Diego, Beijing, Shanghai, Zhaoqing (Guangdong Province) and Zhengzhou (Henan Province).