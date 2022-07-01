← Company Directory
XL Fleet
Top Insights
    Sustainability Starts Here.XL Fleet is a leading provider of fleet electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets, with technology that delivers an increase in miles per gallon (MPG) while substantially reducing carbon dioxide emissions. Our XLH® hybrid electric drive system and the XLP™ plug-in hybrid electric drive system are Fleet-Ready™ solutions that offer businesses and municipalities a low-risk way to reduce fuel use, cut costs and slash emissions without impacting operations or sacrificing vehicle performance.XL Fleet is headquartered in Boston, with offices in Quincy, IL, Wixom, MI and Foothill Ranch, CA.

    http://www.xlfleet.com
    2009
    150
    $10M-$50M
